Palin blasts ‘lies’ told about kids during previous campaigns

(NewsNation) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin took the media and other politicians to task Thursday night over what she said were lies told about her children in previous campaigns.

Speaking in an exclusive interview Thursday on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” Palin called out media coverage of her family during the 2008 campaign when she was running for vice president.

A mother of five, Palin said her kids have a “callous” built up around them — in a good way — that has toughened them up. One of her children, she said, “doesn’t even want the (family) name on the back of their hockey jersey.”