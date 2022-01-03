‘People don’t act this way’: Sports psychologist weighs in on Antonio Brown

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Even if you’re not a fan of football, you have likely heard the name Antonio Brown, and you’ve likely seen the video of his strange outburst on field. Many have been quick to pass judgment on the wide receiver as a spoiled quitter, but other people have come to his defense.

Sports psychologist Dr. Matthew Sacco says it is clear that something more is going on here.

“People don’t act this way without other things going on,” Sacco said on Banfield. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

After the bizarre behavior, it was announced that Brown was no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown’s former teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, shared his support for the athlete.

“I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening,” Brady said.

Brown’s in-game meltdown was the latest troubling incident in a career filled with big plays and absurd actions. He was suspended three games for misrepresenting his vaccination status and has a troubled past that includes sexual assault allegations, including rape.

“I think that there are a lot of factors that are that are probably coming into play there,” Sacco said.

Sacco believes more people, including in the sports world, are now learning more about mental health.

“I think we’re all starting to get a greater understanding that perhaps some of the pressures, some of the being in the public eye, like that is certainly, you know, making some of the stuff more common,” Sacco said.