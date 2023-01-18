Photos: Walshe home no longer a crime scene

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — NewsNation’s “Banfield” exclusively obtained photos from inside the home of Brian and Ana Walshe.

Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court Wednesday, and will remain in police custody without bail until his next status hearing Feb. 9. During the arraignment, the prosecution accused Brian of killing Ana, claiming he dismembered and disposed of her body.

Inside the Walshe home, which is no longer a crime scene, there was a partially decorated Christmas tree and a jack-o’-lantern. There was also a 3/4 empty baby bottle near the front door.

Crime scene tape was also left behind on the front and back doors of the house. And the basement door, which allows access into the home, had apparent luminol.

Front of Walshe house with crime tape

Christmas tree inside Walshe house

Photo of baby bottle inside Walshe House

Basement door of the Walshe house with apparent luminol.

Back of the Walshe house

Pool in the back of Walshe house

Unexpected details were revealed in court regarding Ana. The prosecution read a list of Google searches found on an iPad in the Walshe’s home — and listed evidence that was collected from 10 trash bags investigators recovered at Brian’s mother’s housing complex.

Bob Ward, Boston25 TV crime reporter, told “Banfield” he was “shocked” by the evidence and that “it’s not going to a good place for Brian Walshe.”

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield also spoke with Lt. Michael Lopes, the lead detective on the case, who said police were first asked by Walshe’s employer to do a well-being check, which “very quickly turned into a larger scale inquiry and investigation.”