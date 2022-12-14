Police Capt.: Public doesn’t realize scope of Idaho inquiry

(NewsNation) — Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier released an updated video Tuesday reflecting the one-month mark of the investigation.

No reporters were present to ask questions.

Lanier discussed how the investigation began and progressed to where it is today, nearly a month later.

“The (crime) scene wasn’t chaos … but it was very, very somber,” Lanier said.

Processing the scene was very hard for some of the younger officers. The city hasn’t had a homicide in seven years.

The first couple of days of the investigation were an adjustment, trying to get resources in place and a system that worked for everyone, according to Lanier.

The FBI got involved almost immediately, setting up a command post in the Moscow police parking lot..

“The general public doesn’t have any idea the scope of this investigation,” Lanier said,

Rumors and speculation on social media have been the most frustrating part of the investigation, according to Lanier. Police are seeing tips coming in geared more toward rumors instead of facts.

Lanier concluded by reiterating that authorities are going to continue to investigate and eliminate information not relevant to the case.