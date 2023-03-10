Police clarify statement about man dead, wrapped in carpet

BATON ROUGE, La. (NewsNation) — Baton Rouge police are clarifying their previous statement after a mysterious death created confusion about how no foul play could be involved.

The body of Nathan Millard was discovered early Monday morning in a vacant lot in Baton Rouge, La., WBRZ-TV reported.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play in the death of the Georgia man, even though his body was found wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a carpet.

“We wanted to be clear and let the public know that when we said no foul play, that’s definitely in reference to his (Millard’s) death. Someone can possibly still be arrested for the actual disposing of Millard’s body,” Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said during a Friday appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

McKneely said authorities were referencing the fact that Millard didn’t die from a gunshot wound, stabbing or blunt force trauma.

“We want the public to know that there is still reference that someone can still possibly be arrested for this particular case,” McKneely said.

Millard’s cause of death is pending autopsy results and the investigation is ongoing.

Police announced that they are looking for 45-year-old Derrick Perkins, who may have information related to the investigation.

Perkins is wanted on charges including criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as well as for violating his probation, WBRZ reported.

“There are certain details that we cannot disclose at this particular time. But we want to question him (Perkins) because we know that he has certain details that are vital to this case,” McKneely said.