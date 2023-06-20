Police: Ohio man shot his 3 sons ‘execution-style’

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (NewsNation) — Bodycam footage shows the arrest of Chad Doerman, who is accused of shooting his three boys “execution-style” in front of their mother, right before Father’s Day.

Prosecutors said Doerman, 32, admitted to planning the killings for months. Doerman, who is also accused of wounding the boys’ mother at the family’s home, has been charged with aggravated murder, authorities said. The boys’ and mother’s names have not been released.

David Gast, Clermont County’s chief prosecutor of municipal court, said during Doerman’s arraignment Friday that one of the boys tried to flee into a nearby field but Doerman “hunted” his son down and brought him back to their home before killing him.

Doerman’s bail has been set at $20 million. Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer at his arraignment. He is currently being held in Clermont County Jail. And the motive remains unclear.

The murder of the three boys has shaken the community of Monroe Township, Ohio. There were at least two candlelight vigils over the weekend to remember their lives, and there’s another one planned for next week to also thank the police who showed up on scene.

Police not only bravely charged into the scene to take down the gunman, but they were also faced with the unthinkable job of attempting to save the innocent children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.