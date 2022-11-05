Political ads nearing end as midterm election draws closer

(NewsNation) — Incessant political ads often have dark and dismal tones, seeking to attack a candidate’s opponent. They can also be weird and funny.

This year’s midterm election cycle saw plenty of them, from a rapping grandmother to Sen. Raphael Warnock standing in a pile of peanuts. Those looking for a reprieve can expect one next week when the election concludes.

A panel including Kevin Madden, former adviser to Mitt Romney; Calvin Dark, a campaign strategist and co-founder of RC Communications; and Anna Massoglia, editorial and investigations manger for OpenSecrets joined “Banfield” to examine the weirdest and funniest ads from this election cycle.

Watch a portion of their interview above.