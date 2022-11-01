Professor: Diversity hurt by race-neutral college admissions

(NewsNation) — Conservative justices on the Supreme Court signaled Monday that they are ready to end the use of race in college admissions, a practice known as affirmative action.

The policies were enacted by universities as a way to build diverse student bodies, and in 2003, the Supreme Court upheld the practice. However, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote in her majority opinion the use of affirmative action would no longer be necessary in 25 years.

Stacy Hawkins, professor and vice dean at Rutgers University Law School, says there’s data to show that if affirmative action is struck down, race-neutral admissions processes at universities won’t foster diversity.

