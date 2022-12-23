Professor files suit against TikToker over murder accusations

(NewsNation) — University of Idaho professor Rebecca Scofield filed a defamation lawsuit against TikTok personality Ashley Guillard, who has more than 105,000 followers on the social media platform.

Guillard posted several videos claiming that Scofield was responsible for the deaths of four students. Guillard also accused the professor of being romantically involved with one of them.

If you have information that could be helpful for law enforcement, contact them at their tip Line: 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, or go online to fbi.gov/moscowidaho.