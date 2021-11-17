(NewsNation Now) — Britney Spears has spoken out for the first time since a judge ended the conservatorship that ruled her life and finances for nearly 14 years.

She posted a video on her Twitter and Instagram accounts in which she talked about wanting to be “an advocate for people with real disabilities” and her hopes that her story will create impact and “make changes in the corrupt system.”

She also directed some anger towards her family.

“it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!!.” Spears wrote.

The conservatorship came to an end Friday when a Los Angeles judge made the decision that capped an odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

While Spears is now in control of her life, psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere, an associate professor at Touro College, said navigating life post-conservatorship could present new challenges for the pop singer.

“It just really does appear to be someone who has been freed from this prison — the psychological prison that she feels that she’s been in,” he said. “She’s angry, she’s raging. So she’s out there expressing herself in every way possible, whether it’s appropriate or inappropriate.”

Gardere said finally being in control of her life for the first time as an adult, Spears may need a period of time to adjust to her new normal.

“This is someone who has been infantilized, who’s been, you know, part of some arrested development, because she has not been allowed to be herself, she has not been allowed to be an adult,” he said. “And now she’s finally free and is able to do that. And therefore there are a lot of things she starts to learn.”