Questions swirl in death of social media influencer’s boyfriend

(NewsNation) — In a shocking video obtained by TMZ, 25-year-old social media influencer Courtney Clenney is seen covered in blood and handcuffed.

Miami police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a luxury condominium on April 3, where they say Clenney, known on social media as Courtney Tailor, stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli.

Obumseli, 27 was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, according to police.

Questions are now swirling around Obumseli’s death, particularly surrounding Clenney’s behavior after the incident.

“It’s been a week since my brother was brutally and senselessly killed. Courtney Tailor Clenney’s callous actions have not been met with an ounce of remorse. We’ve seen videos of Courtney kissing her dogs while covered in what we believe to be my brother’s blood and casually getting drinks at a hotel bar days later while my brother lays in the morgue,” Jeffrey Obumseli, Christian’s brother, wrote on Instagram.

Clenney was spotted at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami with her father Friday, April 8.

Video of the encounter posted to social media by Instagram username nnenna_xoxo shows Clenney and her father getting up to leave as the person behind the camera says “You should go. Yeah, you should go, ’cause you just killed your boyfriend.”

The question remains — was it murder? Or was it self-defense?

No charges have been filed in the case. And Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, claims she was defending herself.

“It is a case of Self Defense: She was in fear for her life, and Mr. Obumseli was in the act of committing a forcible felony, to wit: a burglary with a battery. We expect the City of Miami Police Department and the State Attorney’s office to close their investigation in the near future,” Prieto said in a statement to NewsNation.

“It is unfortunate that a member of the public, knowing absolutely nothing about the circumstances and events surrounding the death of Mr. Obumseli, would take the opportunity to harass the Clenney family during a time when they are trying to be supportive of Courtney,” Prieto said. “Courtney was seated at a table in the hotel lobby area where there is also a bar. Courtney’s father was standing there trying to order a drink to take outside so they could be in private on the beach,” Prieto added.

Criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh spoke out about the case on NewsNation’s “Banfield” Monday night.

“I don’t think he would have said that, unless he believes that the evidence supports it. It really comes down to, for every action, there’s a reaction. She’s claimed she was choked in the room. … OK, well then we would see physical injury consistent with that,” Eiglarsh said.