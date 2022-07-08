R.I. Sen. Tiara Mack responds to twerking video backlash

(NewsNation) — Rhode Island State Sen. Tiara Mack is responding to harsh criticism after posting a TikTok video on July 4.

In the video, Mack is seen twerking in a bathing suit on the beach and then says “Vote Senator Mack!”

“There’s nothing illicit about what I’m doing, and I’m dancing. There is nothing scandalous about dancing and moving my body. And I think it’s an indication that there is a cultural divide between an older generation and the younger generation,” Mack said during an appearance Thursday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Mack was elected in 2020 and is currently up for re-election.

“It’s been a whirlwind to navigate and really force people to think about the treatment of young people, Black people, queer people in (political) spaces, especially young people in politics,” Mack said.

After Mack’s interview on “Banfield,” she said she felt misled because she expected to be part of a panel on the show. Host Ashleigh Banfield responded that she wanted to talk to her one-on-one to give her a platform to share her perspective.