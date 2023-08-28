Rachel Morin murder suspect will kill again: Victim’s sister

Warning: this content may be disturbing for some viewers.

(NewsNation) — Rebekah Morin, whose sister Rachel was found dead near a hiking trail in Maryland, says she doesn’t understand why someone hasn’t come forward to identify the suspect.

“This guy is gonna do it again. … Somebody recognizes this guy,” Rebekah said during an exclusive interview Monday night on “Banfield.”

Investigators have issued a dire warning, saying Rachel’s suspect will strike again if not caught soon.

“This guy is going to do it again. It could be your sister, your mother, your daughter,” Rebekah said. “I’m really hoping that somebody comes forward soon. Somebody is brave enough to do what’s right.”

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five from Maryland, was last seen alive Aug. 5 when she went for a walk on a nature trail in Bel Air. Her boyfriend later ended up reporting her missing when Morin’s car was found at the entrance of the Ma and Pa Trail trail, but she was nowhere to be found. The next day, Morin’s body was discovered by authorities off the trail.

Maryland State Police analyzed DNA evidence left behind at the crime scene and ran it through a database. It returned as a match for a man suspected of invading a Los Angeles home and attacking a young girl in March. Investigators say they are confident the suspect in the home invasion is the same person who killed Morin.

Authorities do not have a name for the suspect but have said he is a Hispanic male in his 20s standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Rebekah told “Banfield” that Rachel’s children are sad, angry and “don’t really understand.”

“They really love their mother. They pray for her to come back. It’s been really hard on all of them,” Rebekah said.

Rebekah set up a GoFundMe in her sister’s honor. All remaining funds, outside of the funeral cost, will go to Rachel’s children.

Additionally, a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of Rachel’s killer was announced by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. So far, police said, they’ve had 300 tips come in, and they are vetting each one.