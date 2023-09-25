Rachel Morin reward information doubled to $20K

(NewsNation) —It’s been nearly two months since authorities say Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was murdered on a popular Maryland nature trail.

NewsNation exclusively learned Monday night that the reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed Morin has been doubled to $20,000.

Last month, police released Ring doorbell footage of a man they identified as a suspect leaving a home in Los Angeles, saying DNA from the Morin crime scene was also connected to an L.A. home invasion and assault.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler also said exclusively Monday night that detectives have identified the person whose arm is seen closing the door in that footage, the only surveillance video they have of the suspect.

“We’re still looking for the suspect and any opportunity we have to go national. … Because we don’t know where this guy is laying his head at night. We need people to look at that video, look at that picture and help us identify him,” Gahler said.

Authorities currently do not have a name or location for the suspect. They described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Those close to Morin are doing their own investigative work into her murder, including her former partner. Matt McMahon, the father of Morin’s oldest child, says he’s helping, not only for Morin’s kids and her, but so no one else goes through the same experience.

Her family has also launched a digital campaign with hopes of tracking down Morin’s killer. Rebekah told NewsNation that her sister was writing a book for teen girls about developing relationships.

“I can tell you that the thing that people notice the most about her was her smile and her laugh. She had a great sense of humor. She was so much fun to be around,” Rebekah said.

Police have asked that anyone with information on the case call 410-836-7788.