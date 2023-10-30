Killer’s family knows he did it: Rachel Morin’s mother

(NewsNation) — The mother of Rachel Morin believes family members of the unnamed suspect in her daughter’s death have seen a widely circulated video of him.

She told “Banfield” on Monday she doesn’t know why they would protect him by not coming forward.

“If that was my son, I would know it was him,” Patty Morin said. “I believe that if the mother has seen that video, then she knows it’s her son. … Maybe she can’t believe that’s him. But if that is her son, she should say something. She’s actually empowering him to take another life somewhere.”

It’s been 85 days since authorities say Morin was murdered on a popular Maryland nature trail.

In August, police released Ring doorbell footage of a man they identified as a suspect leaving a home in Los Angeles, saying DNA from the Morin crime scene was also connected to a L.A. home invasion and assault.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler also said exclusively that detectives have identified the person whose arm is seen closing the door in that footage, the only surveillance video they have of the suspect. The reward for information leading to the arrest of Morin’s killer is $30,000.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the case call 410-836-7788.