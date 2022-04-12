Picture taken in front of the White House of John Hinckley who attempted to assassinate US President Ronald Reagan in Washington, D.C., on March 30, 1981, as the culmination of an effort to impress actress Jodie Foster. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and has remained under institutional psychiatric care since then. Reagan was hit by one of six shots fired by John Hinckley, who also seriously injured press secretary James Brady. Reagan was hit in the chest and was hospitalized for 12 days. Hinckley was aquitted on June 21, 1982 after a jury found him mentally unstable. (Photo credit should read /AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate U.S. President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981, in Washington, is playing a sold-out concert in Brooklyn this summer.

Hinckley tweeted “I’m very excited about my upcoming show. Ticket sales are good. July 8, Market Hotel in Brooklyn NY.”

Tickets for the show, at the hotel at 1140 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick, were going for $20 but recently sold out, according to the website.

Hinckley seriously injured former President Reagan, as well as three others, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hinckley was released from psychiatric care in 2016 and later started focusing on a music career.

His YouTube channel, which he started posting videos to in 2020, has more than 26,000 subscribers.