Realtor: Lori Vallow’s home had an evil feeling

(NewsNation) — Idaho real estate agent Rick Robinson was tasked with selling Lori Vallow’s home once she was arrested.

Robinson didn’t know the history of the Rexburg, Idaho townhouse when he arrived but said there was an “evil feeling” inside.

“To us, it was just another listing. Just another townhome. We’ve sold dozens of those, and nothing had crossed my mind beforehand,” Robinson told NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield during an appearance Wednesday night on “Banfield.”. “From the second I walked through that door, there was just … I mean, the only way I can describe it is there was a very evil feeling. Almost kind of makes the hairs on your neck stand up. … It really too me off guard. That was not what I was expected when I walked in there, at all.”

Robinson was apparently one of the first people to walk through Vallow’s townhouse after police searched the home. The garage was the last room he saw when he was walking through the home, and it wasn’t until he saw some boxes with “JJ” written on them that he realized where he was.

Robinson said he’d never felt this way before entering a home.

“The feeling that was in there was so dark and so creepy.”

Vallow, 49, has pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in the deaths of her two youngest kids and her new husband’s previous wife. The official cause of death for JJ Vallow is asphyxia from a plastic bag being put over his head and duct tape over his mouth; his sister, Tylee Ryan, was declared a victim of “homicide by unspecified means,” Ada County Coroner Dr. Garth Warren said Wednesday.