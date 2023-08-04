Rent a hitman?: Parody website attracts real inquires

(NewsNation) — Bob Innes, who runs the parody website RentAHitman.com, didn’t anticipate real-life criminals to inquire about actually renting a “hitman.”

He told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday night it’s “troubling.”

His website was used by Miami mom Jazmin Paez. She allegedly used the site in an attempt to kill her 3-year-old son. “She (Paez) also included a photo, the address of where the job would be located, and indicated, basically, a date when she wanted to have this done. So, I knew that I had to act on this. This was no ordinary submission,” Innes told NewsNation.

Josiah Ernesto Garcia also reached out to the website, allegedly hoping to be hired as an assassin. He was an Air National Guardsman in Tennessee looking for a side gig to help raise his family, according to Innes.

Shortly after, the FBI announced that Garcia was charged with use of interstate facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.

“He (Garcia) corresponded with the site for about a month before it was handed over to federal authorities, who ended up talking to him,” Innes said.