Report: Murdaugh locked up alone, in maximum security 

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh is reportedly being kept alone in maximum security while South Carolina prison officials decide where they’re going to house him permanently.

Murdaugh is currently imprisoned at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center, and according to reports, officials fear that other inmates might want to “take him down” due to his notoriety. He’s being isolated for his safety.

Ex-inmate Larry Levine, founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants, predicts that Murdaugh will want to be among other inmates and will utilize the law library.

Levine spent 10 years in multiple federal prisons at various security levels,

“Prison is a big social experience. … You can only pace between those four walls for so long, and then you start going crazy,” Levine said during a Thursday appearance on “Banfield.” “He probably wants to get into the law library to start running a scam there, doing legal work for people in hopes that he can get people out.”

