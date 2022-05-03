Ricki Lake, Abby Epstein respond to SCOTUS ruling leak

(NewsNation) — Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The draft opinion was made public by Politico in a report published Monday, and Roberts said he has ordered an investigation of the leak, which he called a “breach of trust.”

In-person and online protests have erupted across the nation as women demand the reproductive rights granted to them in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

“Our whole autonomy, to be able to choose when and if we want to bring a child into the world, is on the line,” Ricki Lake said during an appearance Tuesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Lake is hopeful that her film “The Business of Birth Control” will encourage women to advocate for themselves and fight for more options.

The film dives deep into birth control access and the history of the pill, as well as abortion rights.

The film’s director, Abby Epstein, says that simply focusing on women taking birth control puts an unfair burden on women.

“We all need to join forces. Abby and I plan to get involved with all different organizations to lend our names, show our support, but we have to fight to make sure that what was instilled in law, back in the 70s stays true today for women and our daughters, our grandchildren. We have no choice,” Lake said.

“I really feel like this has got to cross gender lines. You know, this should not all be on women,” Epstein added.

Epstein recalls a quote stating “Every unplanned pregnancy is actually the fault of a man who didn’t wear a condom” and encourages people to look at reproductive justice from all angles.

“I mean, a man can get a pregnant woman pregnant every single day of the year, multiple times a day. Women can only get pregnant four or five days out of the month. It just seems to fall on the woman, and we have to change that,” Epstein added.