Welcome to ‘Rising Tide: The Value of Mentoring Others’

Well, hello there!

And WELCOME to Rising Tide!

If you’re here, you care about your craft and want to be better at what you do. Great news: I want to help you with that!

Each month, I’ll be featuring guest VIP Mentors who are leaders in the industry and have agreed to share tips, secrets and career advice. Dan Abrams, Mika Brzezinski, Sam Champion, S.E. Cupp, Savannah Guthrie, Meghan McCain, Deborah Norville and Elizabeth Vargas are just some of the professionals who’ve committed to support you. They will also answer your questions and engage in a lively interview and discussion.

I can’t tell you how happy I am to be part of your process of growing and exceeding in the field of broadcast journalism. I’ve been in the local, broadcast, and cable news business for more than 33 years. So I’m excited to share with you what I’ve picked up along the way!

For too long, there have been too few platforms that allow the next generation of professionals the opportunity to network with those who have risen to the top.

“Rising Tide” IS that opportunity!

Everyone has a different career path, different challenges and a different need for advice. It’s my hope you will find valuable real-world guidance from the best in the business and maybe even add to your own professional network.

I looking forward to meeting you!

Ashleigh Banfield, Anchor of BANFIELD on NewsNation

Are you a journalist ready to grow your skills?