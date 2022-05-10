Rising Tide Mentor Session with Billy Bush

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE ZOOM on May 24 at 3 p.m. Eastern

Billy Bush is the current host and managing editor of the nationally syndicated entertainment news show Extra.

His extensive television career includes serving as host of the third hour of “Today,” as host of “Access Hollywood” and “Access Hollywood Live,” as correspondent for WNBC’s “Today in New York” and as New York freelance correspondent for “Extra.”

For six years, he hosted “The Billy Bush Show,” a nationally syndicated talk-and-music radio show. Bush began his career in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, as a radio DJ and salesperson.