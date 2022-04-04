Rising Tide Mentor Session with Deborah Norville

CLICK HERE FOR ZOOM LINK on April 19, 2022

Deborah Norville is a two-time Emmy© winner and New York Times Best Selling author. She is

the anchor of Inside Edition, the nation’s top-rated syndicated newsmagazine and is currently

the longest-serving anchor on American television.

She is the author of several books, including the New York Times Best-Seller, Thank You Power: Making the SCIENCE of Gratitude Work for YOU, followed by The Power of Respect, detailing the measurable benefits that result from respectful behavior.

In 2016, Norville has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and a member of the inaugural class of Grady Fellows at the University of Georgia. She is a member of the Council for Foreign Relations, the Women’s Forum of New York, and Women Corporate Directors.

She serves as a director for regularly the Broadcasters Foundation of America and is a former

director of the Viacom Corporation where she served on the Compensation Committee. She is

a 4.0 summa cum laude graduate of the University of Georgia where she was inducted into Phi

Beta Kappa.

