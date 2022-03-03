Rising Tide Mentor Session with Mika Brzezinski

Join us on March 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Central

Mika Brzezinski is the co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, founder of “Know Your Value”, author of four best-selling books, and host of the podcast “Mika Straight Up”. In 2015, Mika launched “Know Your Value”, a nationwide movement in partnership with NBCUniversal to support an empowered and inclusive community that helps all women recognize, and be recognized for, their worth in business and in life.

Prior to joining MSNBC in 2007, Mika was an anchor of CBS Evening News Weekend Edition and a CBS News correspondent who frequently contributed to CBS Sunday Morning and 60 Minutes.

Mika has been awarded a Gracie Award for Outstanding Anchor (2013) and a New York Women in Communications’ Matrix Award (2018). Mika, along with Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough, was inducted into the Cable News Hall of Fame in 2016. Mika also served as a Visiting Fellow at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

In 2020, Mika’s “Know Your Value” partnered with Forbes to create its first ever 50 over 50 list, highlighting 50 women over 50 who’ve achieved incredible success later in life. Released in June 2021, the list and extended editorial is featured in a special-edition “Inclusive Capitalism” issue of Forbes magazine and now includes women from 3 continents.

On International Women’s Day 2022, Forbes and Know Your Value are hosting the inaugural 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, where Mika will serve as chairwoman. The 30/50 Summit brings women from both the “30 Under 30” list and “50 Over 50” list together to create cross-generational mentorship opportunities that provide leadership, guidance, and insights to women at every stage of their career.

Released in 2021 and in partnership with Bank of America, Mika launched a limited series podcast titled “Mika Straight Up”, where she interviews guests from all genres and delivers compelling, impactful conversations to her audiences. Mika Straight Up is available wherever you get your podcasts.

