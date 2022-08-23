Rodni search: Youtuber spots vehicle shadow after 35 minutes

(NewsNation) — Popular YouTube divers did in one day what police could not do in two weeks. They found Kiely Rodni.

The 16-year-old vanished Aug. 6 after attending a “senior send-off” party north of Lake Tahoe in northern California, near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

Adventures With Purpose divers Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn told NewsNation on Monday it took them just 35 minutes to identify the shadow of a vehicle during the search.

The dive team, Adventures with Purpose, said a car with a body inside was found upside down in 14 feet of water in Prosser Lake, only a few hundred yards away from the campground.

“After about approximately 35 minutes on the water, I spotted something on my sonar that obviously looked out of place. It was causing a big shadow,” Rinn told NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “It looked very peculiar to me. I called Doug, told them, ‘Hey, you better get over here. And let’s put another set of eyes on this. See what we see and see if you can figure out what it is.’ We both agreed that it did look like a vehicle,”

The divers then pulled a magnet out and dropped in a buoy, which stuck to a vehicle. Bishop confirmed that it appeared there was only one body inside the vehicle.

During a news conference, authorities said a positive identification has not been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

AWP is now going to focus on finding Jolissa Fuentes. She was last seen at about 4 a.m. Aug. 7 in Selma, California.