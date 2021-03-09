Royal insiders react to Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview

Banfield

Posted: | Updated:

An estimated 17.1 million viewers in the United States tuned into Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Sunday.

Ashleigh Banfield had a full lineup, from a member of the royal family to royal insiders, to get their reactions to the bombshell interview.

  • Lord John Taylor, Baron Taylor of Warwick, British House of Lords
  • Howard Bragman, crisis manager, public relations, writer and lecturer
  • Charlie Lankston, ‘Femail’ editor, The Daily Mail
  • Erin Hill, senior news editor, People Magazine
  • Christina Oxenberg, cousin to the British royal family
  • Dr. Daniel Bober, Psychiatrist

Watch the full show in the video player above.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or a personal crisis, there are resources to help. In the U.S., the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting HELLO to 741741 (US) or 686868 (Canada).

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com