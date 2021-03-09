Royal insiders react to Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview

An estimated 17.1 million viewers in the United States tuned into Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Sunday.
Ashleigh Banfield had a full lineup, from a member of the royal family to royal insiders, to get their reactions to the bombshell interview.
- Lord John Taylor, Baron Taylor of Warwick, British House of Lords
- Howard Bragman, crisis manager, public relations, writer and lecturer
- Charlie Lankston, ‘Femail’ editor, The Daily Mail
- Erin Hill, senior news editor, People Magazine
- Christina Oxenberg, cousin to the British royal family
- Dr. Daniel Bober, Psychiatrist
