Royal insiders react to Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview

An estimated 17.1 million viewers in the United States tuned into Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Sunday.

Ashleigh Banfield had a full lineup, from a member of the royal family to royal insiders, to get their reactions to the bombshell interview.

Lord John Taylor, Baron Taylor of Warwick, British House of Lords

Howard Bragman, crisis manager, public relations, writer and lecturer

Charlie Lankston, ‘Femail’ editor, The Daily Mail

Erin Hill, senior news editor, People Magazine

Christina Oxenberg, cousin to the British royal family

Dr. Daniel Bober, Psychiatrist

Watch the full show in the video player above.