Sam Donaldson, Mark McKinnon break down Pres. Biden’s first Congressional address on ‘Banfield’

(Banfield) — President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that the nation is “turning peril into possibility,” celebrating progress against the coronavirus and urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the role of government in American life.

Mark McKinnon, an adviser, activist, and co-creator of The Circus on Showtime and Sam Donaldson, a former anchor, reporter and White House Correspondent for ABC News, joined Ashleigh Banfield to break down the president’s address.

