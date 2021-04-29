Sam Donaldson, Mark McKinnon break down Pres. Biden’s first Congressional address on ‘Banfield’

(Banfield) — President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that the nation is “turning peril into possibility,” celebrating progress against the coronavirus and urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the role of government in American life.
Mark McKinnon, an adviser, activist, and co-creator of The Circus on Showtime and Sam Donaldson, a former anchor, reporter and White House Correspondent for ABC News, joined Ashleigh Banfield to break down the president’s address.
Watch the full break down in the player above.
Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.