Scientists find ‘alarming’ prescription drug levels in fish

(NewsNation) — There’s something fishy happening in Florida.

Researchers at Florida International University and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust found “truly alarming” levels of pharmaceutical drugs in the blood and other tissues of fish off the coast of Florida.

The three-year study began in 2018 and sampled 93 fish in South Florida, finding an average of seven pharmaceuticals per bonefish and 17 pharmaceuticals in a single fish.

The list includes blood pressure medications, antidepressants, prostate treatment medications, antibiotics and pain relievers.

“Pharmaceuticals are an invisible threat,” lead researcher Jennifer Rehage said in a news release. “These results tell us that they are a formidable threat to our fisheries, and highlight the pressing need to address our longstanding wastewater infrastructure issues,”

Researchers say there is an urgent need for Florida to expand and modernize wastewater treatment facilities and sewage infrastructure statewide.

“Governor DeSantis’ leadership and historic funding for water quality improvements, along with legislative support and funding, have set us on the right path. Now we must expedite those efforts, increase investment over the long term, and pursue innovative solutions,” Rehage said.