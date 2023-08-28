Search continues for woman missing from Colorado resort town

(NewsNation) — The search for a woman who went missing from a popular Colorado resort town has entered its second week.

Melissa Whitsitt, 34, was reported missing August 13 when she didn’t show up to work at Winter Park Resort.

Investigators said her cell phone showed activity in Denver by an “unknown male,” who used it to contact various people, the Denver Gazette reported. Her phone has since been turned off.

Her debit card has also not been used since she disappeared. Whitsitt’s parents, Cindy and Jerry, are asking the public for help in the search. They traveled to Colorado from West Tennessee and “are searching a five-mile radius near Union Station, passing out flyers and searching for answers,” CBS reports.

“Like a needle in a haystack,” Cindy Whitsitt said in an interview with CBS News. “Some of the law enforcement have been very eager to help us but they are understandably outnumbered, there are literally two detectives in the department here in Denver and we found that unacceptable.”

In a separate case, 55-year-old Svetlana Ustimenko disappeared in the same county as Whitsitt a few weeks earlier. The search for Ustimenko began August 11 in the Deadhorse Trailhead area of the Arapahoe National Forest.

On August 22, authorities announced that the search for Ustimenko was suspended, according to a local Denver news station.

Authorities said the cases appeared to be isolated incidents with no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Police at 720-913-2000 or the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 970-725-3311.