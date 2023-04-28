Serial killer John Arthur Getreu gets 2nd life sentence

(NewsNation) — Convicted serial killer John Arthur Getreu, who terrorized Stanford University in the 1970s, was sentenced to seven years to life for a second killing on campus, prosecutors announced.

He won’t be up for parole until at least 2031.

On Thursday, Getreu was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole in seven years for the 1973 killing of 21-year-old Leslie Perlov, according to the Santa Clara Count District Attorney’s Office.

In January, Getreu pleaded guilty to murdering Perlov, the university’s law librarian.

The body of Leslie Perlov, 21, was found in hills that overlook Stanford’s campus Feb. 16, 1973. A floral scarf was tightly knotted around her neck and had been used as a ligature to strangle her to death, NewsNation affiliate KRON reported.

Getreu previously was convicted in the 1974 murder of 21-year-old Janet Taylor. Additionally, Getreu was convicted in the 1964 rape and strangulation murder of 15-year-old Margaret Williams in Germany.

Diane Perlov, the sister of Leslie Perlov, spoke with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield about her stance on the case.

“I’m feeling relief with the sentencing, but I’ll know I’m done when I know he doesn’t ever get out on parole,” Perlov said during an appearance Friday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

The Associated Press and KRON4 News contributed to this report.