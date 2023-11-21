Serial rape suspect Sean Williams in custody: FBI

Warning: This content may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

(NewsNation) — A prison escapee who has been on the run for more than a month was taken into custody Tuesday in Florida, according to the FBI.

U.S. Marshal David Jolley told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that authorities tracked Williams down using a K-9 after he was sighted at a store in Pinellas County.

Williams, who was facing multiple state and federal sex charges, had been missing for 34 days since escaping a prison van while being transported from a detention facility in Kentucky to the federal courthouse in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Williams faces accusations of child pornography, child rape, aggravated sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.

He’s also charged federally with escape and attempted escape due to an alleged July breakout attempt.

Williams is alleged to have drugged and raped several women at large parties fueled by drugs and alcohol he threw on the fifth floor of a downtown Johnson City apartment building where Williams was, in effect, the landlord.

Victims of Williams feared that he would return to Johnson City after escaping a prison transport van, allegedly using a paperclip to free himself from handcuffs and kicking out the vehicle’s window.