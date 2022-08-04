Serial sperm donors on world tour

(NewsNation) — When it comes to making babies, there are two basic possibilities: the would-be parents can do it themselves, or they can get help.

The “help” can be professional, with specialized doctors, state-of-the-art labs and fees running into the thousands. There’s also “Sperm Donation World,” a global organization built around an online community of donors and aspiring parents.

Adam Hooper, the founder of “Sperm Donation World,” kicked off the group’s first international sperm tour this week.

Hooper, who has fathered babies in at least four counties, and Kyle Gordy, who’s fathered 47 children, explained how the tour works during a Wednesday appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”