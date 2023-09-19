Sex club founder: Murder-for-hire suspect’s marriage seemed happy

(NewsNation) — SNCTM founder Damon Lawner told “Banfield” he’s going to be “real careful” about who he allows into his next business venture after a previous member of his elite sex club was part of an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Lawner said the marriage of Tatyana Remley and her estranged husband Mark Remley seemed to be “really happy” when they were members of his club.

California equestrian Tatyana Remley was arrested last month for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill Mark, who is now reported missing. She’s accused of asking a friend to arrange an alleged $2 million murder-for-hire amid a bitter divorce battle.

Before vanishing, Mark was rushed to a hospital for a possible seizure a day before news of Tatyana’s murder-for-hire plan made headlines, DailyMail.com reported.

Lawner said the couple “seemed really into” his sex club, but Tatyana’s character didn’t seem “authentic.”

“There was something off about her, for sure. But I don’t think he (Mark) saw it. I think he was in love with her. I think he really cared for her. Whatever she was pulling, I don’t think he was aware of it,” Lawner said.