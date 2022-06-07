Sheriff: Missing 3-year-old slept in lawnmower bag

(NewsNation) — 3-year-old Ryker Webb was been found alive after being missing for two full days in Montana, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryker was found “in good spirits and apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short believes that once thunderstorms in the area started, Ryker knew to take shelter.

Ryker had wandered 2.4 miles away from home before a couple heard him whimpering from a shed in the woods.

“I truly believe that he took cover in that shed from Friday evening until he was found on Sunday,” Short said during a Tuesday appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Short also revealed that Ryker may have slept in a lawnmower bag.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Montana

Short says that when they finally found Ryker, he was basically “in a state of shock.”