Should parents pay if their kids commit crimes?

(NewsNation Now) — A clinical psychologist and a parenting and relationship expert believes we may start to see more parents charged for their kids’ crimes, but says the Michigan school shooting case is “such an egregious example” that it stands alone.

“Everything I’ve heard so far in your show suggests that these parents and their actions have been so wildly outside the norm that I don’t know that we can yet called this the new norm,” Dr. John Duffy said on Banfield. “Let’s hope not.”

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect in last week’s fatal school shooting, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors accused James and Jennifer Crumbley of failing to intervene on the day of the shooting despite being confronted with a drawing and a chilling message — “blood everywhere” — that was found at their son’s desk. They could each face up to 15 years in prison.

“No question, they’re going to hold a certain level of responsibility for what they did,” criminal defense attorney Mark O’Mara said on Banfield. “They weren’t there for the shooting, but if they allowed a circumstance to exist, where they didn’t supervise the child well enough, didn’t secure the guns …”

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleged the Crumbleys committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to their son to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before Tuesday’s shooting.

“They’re saying, because you allow these circumstances to exist, where you are basically so negligent, so grossly negligent and caring, not only for the gun, but for your child that you can be held responsible,” O’ Mara said. “We know that’s coming.”

The parents were found early Saturday inside a Detroit commercial building. The couple’s attorneys have said they didn’t intend to flee, countering authorities who accused them of trying to elude capture.

“It’s going to show up throughout all of this because this family not only didn’t do what they should have done to protect society from their son and the gun, then they take off to try and protect themselves,” O’Mara said.