Singer Rick Springfield reveals the story behind his hit song ‘Jessie’s Girl’

Grammy award-winning songwriter Rick Springfield reflected on his career and the 40th anniversary of ‘Working Class Dog’ album, which earned him his first Grammy but also produced his biggest career hit. He also shared the original name for his hit song “Jessie’s Girl,” and being bi-lingual.

“She was in a class I was taking at the time and had a boyfriend and he was in the class, and she only had eyes for her boyfriend. I was hot for her and went home and wrote a song,” he said.

