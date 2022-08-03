Slain Microsoft executive’s ex-wife requested death certificate

(NewsNation) — It has been almost six months since Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan was murdered in front of his 2-year-old daughter, and no arrests have been made.

Bridegan, 33, was a father of four. He had two young girls with his wife Kirsten Bridegan, and a set of twins from a previous marriage.

On Feb. 16, 2022, Jared dropped off his elder children at the Jacksonville Beach home of his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, police said. He was driving home when detectives say he potentially spotted a tire on the road and pulled over. Police believe he was shot and killed as he exited his car.

When asked if the ex-wife of Jared could possibly be involved, Kirsten Bridegan said Gardner-Fernandez and her current husband were the only people she was aware of to “have an issue with Jared.”

“To say they were involved is a big thing to say, without evidence to back it up. So I’m not comfortable saying that. But they are the only ones I’m aware of that were not happy with Jared,” Kirsten said during an appearance Tuesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Kirsten also said Jared had been taken to court several times over finances and custody by Gardner-Fernandez. However, most of those allegations have been thrown out “because they were false,” according to Kirsten.

There are new reports that Gardner-Fernandez requested Jared’s death certificate just 12 days after the murder. Kirsten told NewsNation that minutes before she made the request, Gardner-Fernandez emailed her, asking about library books that Kirsten’s stepdaughter needed to return to school.

“That was very insensitive. She also asked for library books eight minutes previously. Those are not things that you’re thinking about when someone you love, or the father of your children, was murdered.”