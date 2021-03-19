Soledad O’Brien talks holding the media accountable & latest ‘Disrupt & Dismantle’ docuseries on ‘Banfield’

(Banfield) — For more than 30 years, Soledad O’Brien has worked in the news industry, starting with an entry-level position at a local station in Boston and ending up in a network anchor chair.

The grind of daily newscasts ended for her in 2013, and shortly after, she launched her own production company, focusing on the divisive issues of race, poverty and opportunities in America. The latest production is “Disrupt & Dismantle,” airing on BET.

