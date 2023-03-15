Source: Kohberger has access to mental health services

(NewsNation) — NewsNation has learned exclusive details about the Latah County jail where Bryan Kohberger has now spent more than two months.

A source with knowledge of the jail shared that the University of Idaho killing suspect has access to mental health services, but has not requested any visits with a professional.

Kohberger is facing charges for the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022. Kohberger, 28, was a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University.

Kohberger apparently has his own television in jail, and he can decide what to watch by asking permission to switch channels, according to out source.

He’s also reportedly attending Mass at the Latah County Jail on Sundays, and there’s an occasional Bible study on Wednesday night. Kohberger does not attend every night, according to our source.

Kohberger is 1 of 17 inmates at the jail. He’s allowed to sit with the other inmates, but he’s not allowed to interact with them, according to our source.

Over 60 companies were served with warrants related to the investigation.

Kohberger could potentially face execution by firing squad if he’s convicted and if proposed legislation clears the Idaho state legislature.

A preliminary hearing date for Kohberger is set to begin at 9 a.m. June 26.