Source details Bryan Kohberger’s life behind bars

(NewsNation) — A source close to NewsNation revealed exclusive details about Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s time in a Pennsylvania jail while he was awaiting extradition back to Idaho.

Kohberger, 28, spent five days at the the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania. His request for vegan meals was granted, including peanut butter and jelly, apple sauce, vegetables, beans, rice, cereal and maybe some potatoes, according to the source.

Kohberger’s jail cell was the only one made of glass and was watched by guards at all times, 24-7. He was able to shower each day while in prison, but he was not allowed to remove his leg shackles. His handcuffs, however, were released during the shower.

Kohberger was dressed in a “suicide smock,” which is used to prevent detained individuals from killing themselves.

UNDATED – PENNSYLVANIA: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout provided by Monroe County Correctional Facility, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger is seen in a booking photo after he was arrested on December 30, 2022 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger has been accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students – Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 – in an off-campus house on November 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty Images)

Now that Kohberger is on the ground in Idaho, state law there allows the court to unseal the probable cause affidavit, which will have information about what led to Kohberger’s arrest.