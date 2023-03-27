Source: Inmate threatened to kill Bryan Kohberger

(NewsNation) — A new inmate threatened to kill Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to a source with knowledge of Kohberger’s time in Latah County Jail.

The source says threats to Kohberger and guards at the jail were nonstop. Guards had to move the inmate to another location in the jail.

Kohberger, 28, who stands accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, has been in jail for about three months.

The home where four college students were murdered in Moscow, Idaho, will be demolished.

NewsNation gained exclusive access to the backyard of the 1122 King Road house where the killings took place. Security apparently works 12-hour shifts to protect the crime scene.