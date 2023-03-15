Source: Inmates glad Kohberger keeps to himself

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — A source with knowledge of Bryan Kohberger’s stay in Latah County jail said he’s being held in maximum security and doesn’t socialize with other inmates.

There are apparently four cells for the “maximum-security” inmates, and three of those cells are empty.

Kohberger is facing charges for the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022. Kohberger, 28, was a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University.

NewsNation’s source said that Kohberger is searched whenever he leaves or enters his cell. He’s apparently cooperative and doesn’t cause any trouble. Fellow inmates are very curious about Kohberger, but they’re reportedly relieved that he keeps his head down.

One source said Kohberger is very polite and “he does not seem like a psychopath.”

Tune into “Banfield” at 10pm ET Thursday to learn more about the food, cell and exercise facility in Latah County jail.