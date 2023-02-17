Sources: Bryan Kohberger remains confident he’ll be ‘exonerated’

(NewsNation) — Multiple sources who are directly connected to the University of Idaho killing case told NewsNation that Bryan Kohberger remains confident he’s going to be exonerated.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.

Kohberger got his bachelor’s degree at DeSales University in 2020, followed by a master’s degree from the school’s criminal justice program.

He then moved to Pullman, Washington, and became a Ph.D. candidate and teaching assistant at WSU, just across the border from Idaho.

Criminal defense attorney Sara Azari told NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield, “We’re giving him a lot of credit about being this Ph.D. student in criminology.”

“I mean, if he truly committed this crime, he really didn’t do that great of a job,” Azari said.

Sources close to the prosecution of Kohberger told NewsNation that his attorney Anne Taylor had a private meeting with the judge and has been cleared of any conflict-of-interest concerns.

A judge barred attorneys for the families of victims in the homicide from speaking about the case to media.