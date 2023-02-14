Sources: Idaho victims Ethan and Xana found by best friend

(NewsNation) — Sources with knowledge of the University of Idaho killing investigation told NewsNation’s “Banfield” that Ethan Chapin’s best friend found Ethan and Xana Kernodle’s bodies.

The same friend took their pulse and spoke to the 911 dispatcher.

Criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos spoke out about the relevance of these new details, which are emerging despite a judge’s gag order in the case, and said that “more information is better than less.”

“The frustration is that gag orders were originally meant to protect the defense. … Now it works to the detriment of the defense,” Geragos told host Ashleigh Banfield during an appearance on “Banfield.”

A judge barred attorneys for the families of victims in the homicide from speaking about the case to media.