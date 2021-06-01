Stars of ‘Live PD’ weigh in on Texas law banning cop reality shows, whether police are being targeted

(NewsNation Now) — As a nationwide conversation on policing continues, four stars of A&E’s hugely popular docuseries “Live PD” weigh in on police accountability and the wide range of issues facing officers today.

Panelists including Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, Corporal Garo Brown and Captain Danny Brown of Richland County, South Carolina, and Deputy James Craigmyle of Springfield, Missouri weighed in on a Texas law banning shows like “Live PD” and whether police are being targeted in the streets.