Stephen Smith death: How dark was road that night? S.C. teen Stephen Smith was killed in the middle of the night in 2015 Just how dark was it along the rural road where he died? NewsNation shows what it was like for Smith that night Caitlyn Shelton Updated: Apr 10, 2023 / 11:13 PM CDT