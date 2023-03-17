Suitcase murder: Brother breaks down recalling Susan LaForge

BILLINGS, Mont. (NewsNation) — The body of Susan LaForge, who was killed inside a Billings, Montana residence, was found inside a suitcase by her teenage son.

Daniel LaForge, the brother of Susan, said the news was “surreal” and that he can’t believe it’s reality.

“It’s something that you see in the movies. It’s nothing that you really expect to experience in your own life,” Daniel said during an appearance Friday night on “Banfield.”

On Feb. 28, a teenage boy called police to report he had found a body in a suitcase inside the family’s home on 12th Street West, local news station KTVQ reported.

Terrell Lee Spotted Wolf, Susan’s boyfriend, was later accused of murdering a 48-year-woman prosecutors only identified in court documents by the initials S. L., although family members identified the victim as Susan LaForge. Spotted Wolf is being held in the county jail on $500,000 bond.

Daniel said he didn’t get to know Susan’s boyfriend very well because they had only been dating for about a month. Other relatives felt the same way, according to Daniel.

“He wasn’t very personable. We really didn’t know a whole lot about him,” Daniel said.

Detectives also said “furniture and other items appeared to have been moved to cover up some blood stains,” court records state.

Daniel became emotional as he remembered his sister. He said she would have wanted people to know that she always offered love.

Daniel created a GoFundMe page to offset funeral costs and provide funds for Susan’s son.