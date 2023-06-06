Suitcase murder: Exclusive look at Sarah Boone’s apartment

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello got an exclusive look inside the apartment where Sarah Boone allegedly left her boyfriend zipped inside of a suitcase, leading to his death in 2020.

Boone, a 42-year-old Florida woman, faces second-degree murder charges for the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Video evidence found on Boone’s phone shows a blue suitcase facing downward, where Torres is heard trying to free himself. In the video, he called for help and yelled that he couldn’t breathe, deputies wrote in the affidavit.

The “Vista at Winter Park” apartments have had a makeover since the incident in February 2020. The current tenants, Frank and Amanda Garcia, told Caprariello that they weren’t informed of the crime until after moving in. They moved into the apartments in September 2021 and are the only people to live there since Boone’s death.

The overall layout of the unit matches videos seen of the suitcase. However, the apartment complex has been repainted, from yellow to gray. There are still traces of yellow paint that drip from the exterior paneling, however.

Amanda Garcia told NewsNation she believes the property management team ripped up and replaced carpets before they moved in. The Garcias now follow the trial very closely due to their unexpected closeness to the case.

NewsNation also spoke exclusively to Boone’s ex-husband, Brian. His family has no plans to attend the upcoming trial of Sarah. Brian has not been subpoenaed for the upcoming trial; he and his family members are asking for privacy as they try to move forward with their life.

Boone’s trial was postponed and is set to begin July 24.