Suitcase murder victim’s family speaks to NewsNation

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello spoke exclusively with the family of Jorge Torres Jr , who died after his girlfriend Sarah Boone allegedly zipped him into a suitcase and recorded video as he suffocated.
For the first time ever, Torres’ family spoke out to media about their son. “He wasn’t perfect, but he was a good son,” Jorge’s mother Blanca told Caprariello.
Boone, a 42-year-old Florida woman, faces second-degree murder charges for the death of 42-year-old Jorge, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Blanca said she feels sad — not sorry — for Boone, and she doesn’t hate her.
“Really, I don’t have that in my heart. I’d never hate nobody,” Blanca said.
Blanca has not seen the recorded video of her son, but she will be present at Boone’s trial seeking justice.
Boone’s trial was postponed and is set to begin July 24.