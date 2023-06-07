Suitcase murder victim’s family speaks to NewsNation

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello spoke exclusively with the family of Jorge Torres Jr , who died after his girlfriend Sarah Boone allegedly zipped him into a suitcase and recorded video as he suffocated.

For the first time ever, Torres’ family spoke out to media about their son. “He wasn’t perfect, but he was a good son,” Jorge’s mother Blanca told Caprariello.

Boone, a 42-year-old Florida woman, faces second-degree murder charges for the death of 42-year-old Jorge, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Every time he’d come here, he’d just stand at that wall and say, ‘Mom, I love you.’ And he’d look at his father and say, ‘Pop, Pop! You’re my hero, you’re my hero,'” Blanca said. “He was a father. He was my son. He was an uncle. He was a cousin. And he was a friend. He was a nephew. She didn’t only kill my son.”

Blanca said she feels sad — not sorry — for Boone, and she doesn’t hate her.

“Really, I don’t have that in my heart. I’d never hate nobody,” Blanca said.

Ezequiel Torres, George’s brother, said Boone deserves to be punished for what she did.

“This is not something that someone should just get a slap on the wrist for. Not at all. Because if it was the other way around, I know my brother would be crucified for what happened,” brother Ezequiel said.

Blanca has not seen the recorded video of her son, but she will be present at Boone’s trial seeking justice.

Boone’s trial was postponed and is set to begin July 24.