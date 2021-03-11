Supermodel Paulina Porizkova on marriage with Ric Ocasek, his death and the battle over estate

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek were an “It Couple” of the 1980s and 1990s. The lead singer of “The Cars” and the Czechoslovakian model met in 1984 on the set of a music video and later married in 1989.

The pair were undergoing divorce proceedings when Ocasek died while recovering from surgery in 2019.

“We were still living together, he had surgery planned and I was there to take care of him,” said Porizkova. “I thought we were best friends and family forever.”

After his death, Porizkova found out that Ocasek had left her and two of his sons out of his will. Porizkova said she was shocked and that if Ocasek would have lived he would have changed his mind.

“I hope it was a bad business choice at the time because no one expected him to die, least of all himself. And that’s the way I am going to choose to look at it,” said Porizkova. “I loved this man for 35 years. It’s hard for me to believe had he thought a little bit more about it, it would had been okay.”

